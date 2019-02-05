AGT sand art by Kseniya Simonova is mesmerizing, artist returning for AGT finals

Kseniya Simonova during Golden Buzzer performance on AGT: Champions. Pic credit: NBC

Kseniya Simonova took the stage during the fifth episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Her talent with sand art was immediately obvious.

Starting with a screen covered in sand, Simonova got to work laying out a beautiful story using the sand to depict an ever-evolving image. Constructing art like this leaves almost no room for error, but she knows exactly what she is doing on stage.

As shown in the video below, not only is Simonova wildly talented using sand for imagery, but she knows how to weave emotion into her performances.

AGT sand art by Kseniya Simonova returning for Champions finals

When she was done with her first performance on the America stage, all four judges and the audience gave her a standing ovation. After Simonova received compliments from each of them, it was time for host Terry Crews to energetically take the stage.

Crews spoke about how impressed he was at how Simonova had “moved” people as he walked toward the judges’ tables. Crews then pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending her straight through to the finals. She became one of five acts to receive that designation this season.

What a magical duo moving to finals! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ive2PLaiX6 — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 5, 2019

Kseniya Simonova is one of 12 acts that will be competing at the America’s Got Talent: The Champions finals. During the fifth episode, magician Shin Lim received the support of the superfans to join her for a chance to become the ultimate AGT champion.

The AGT top 12 is now set, with five acts receiving the Golden Buzzer, five acts winning the support of the AGT superfans, and two additional acts getting wild card spots. The first part of the two-episode season finale takes place on Monday, February 4.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.