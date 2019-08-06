AGT Judge Cuts 4 results: Benecio Bryant, Charlotte Summers, Emanne Beasha impress

AGT Judge Cuts 4 aired Tuesday night on NBC. It was time to send seven more acts straight to the live shows.

Guest judge Jay Leno was on hand to help the rest of the 2019 America’s Got Talent judges’ panel make some tough decisions. He even got to hand out his own Golden Buzzer.

In the last episode, actress Ellie Kemper was on hand to help review the acts. She gave her Golden Buzzer to Light Balance Kids, making them one of the acts who would be performing for America.

Heading into the August 6 episode of the show, 21 acts had advanced to the live shows. It was time to add seven more that would help make up the top 36 acts. It also meant that there were going to be some wild card additions.

AGT Judge Cuts 4 recap

One of the best acts of the night had to be Emanne Beasha. She impressed the judges a lot during her second performance of the season. Below is her full performance, and the thoughts that Jay Leno shared with her.

Another noteworthy performance came from 13-year-old singer Charlotte Summers. She showed that this could be the season of the kids.

Charlotte’s rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” can be seen below. It was one of those numbers that had the audience on its feet. Could she have the fan support to take her all the way to the 2019 AGT finale? Watch the video and decide for yourself.

AGT Judge Cuts 4 results

Seven acts advance to the live shows and they are Benicio Bryant, Charlotte Summers, Emanne Beasha, Eric Chien, Jackie Fabulous, Marina Mazepa, and Voices of Service.

AGT schedule change

This brings an end to America’s Got Talent Season 14, Episode 11 recap. For the rest of the season, episodes will be shown two nights a week, allowing for performances and then live results.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.