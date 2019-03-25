After Life Season 2 release date on Netflix, cast, trailers, plot, and everything we know so far

25th March 2019 9:14 AM ET

Fans are already looking forward to After Life Season 2 after the first season of the series launched on Netflix earlier this month.

Show creator Ricky Gervais recently shared on Twitter that he was about to start writing After Life Season 2 although Netflix has not officially renewed the series for another season. Meanwhile, thousands of fans from around the world have taken to social media to express their love and support for the show.

Will After Life Season 2 happen? When will it premiere on Netflix? What can we expect of the plot of Season 2?

These are some of the questions that fans are asking.

While we await word from Netflix about the future of After Life on the streaming platform, here is everything we know about the highly anticipated Season 2 return of the series.

Once again, I have to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your amazing tweets about #AfterLife. I've never had a reaction like it. I have a spring in my step as I skip towards writing series 2. pic.twitter.com/AUxYoZSMWm — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 20, 2019

Will After Life return for Season 2?

Netflix does not usually release the viewership stats for its shows, so we are unable to use official figures to judge whether it is likely that the streaming giant will renew After Life for another season. But the series has received favorable critical and audience response.

On Rotten Tomatoes, 93 percent of viewers said they liked the series. The series also earned an approval rating of 68 percent based on 37 critical reviews.

The favorable audience response makes it more likely that Netflix will renew the series for Season 2.

Ricky we appreciate you appreciating us but come on!!!! #Afterlife has been out for 3 days now…. where is season 2??? #lazy!!! — Mark McGuire (@MarkMcGuire1236) March 10, 2019

Series creator Ricky Gervais recently shared that he would like to do After Life Season 2 because he has fallen in love with the characters. He added that he was already working on After Life Season 2 and that he has a clear idea where he wants the next season to go.

We will update this post when Netflix officially announces its decision about the future of After Life on the streaming platform.

After Life Season 2 release date on Netflix

If Netflix renews After Life for Season 2, it will probably premiere in the spring of 2020.

The reaction to #AfterLife has been fucking insane. Best fans in the world. I wish I was a dog so I could lick your faces. pic.twitter.com/aHVgLwRhGq — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 9, 2019

After Life production details

After Life is a dark comedy series created by Rick Gervais which premiered on Netflix on March 8, 2019. The series is also directed by Gervais who executive produces with Duncan Hayes.

After Life stars Gervais as Tony Johnson, a man who becomes depressive and suicidal after his wife’s death. Gervais stars in the series alongside Dame Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson and Kerry Godliman, among others.

After Life Season 2 cast

If Netflix renews After Life for Season 2, then the main cast of Season 1 will return.

Series star Ricky Gervais will return as Tony Johnson who works with the local newspaper, Tambury Gazette. He becomes depressed and suicidal after his wife dies of cancer.

Kerry Godliman is expected to return s as Lisa, Tony’s deceased wife. She is expected to appear in flashback scenes.

Other members of the cast that will return include Tom Basden as Matt. Matt is Tony’s brother-in-law and boss at the local newspaper where he works. Tony Way (Game of Thrones) will return as Lenny, Tony’s friend and colleague at Tambury Gazette.

Diane Morgan will return as Kath, the head of the advertising department at Tambury Gazette. Mandeep Dhillon will return as Sandy, a newly recruited journalist at the Gazette.

Ashley Jensen will return as Nurse Emma, Paul Kay (Game of Thrones) as Tony’s psychiatrist, and David Bradley (Game of Thrones) as Tony’s dad Ray Johnson.

Ray is an elderly man with dementia who lives in a nursing home.

Tim Plester (Game of Thrones) won’t return for After Life Season 2. His character Julian Kane, a homeless drug addict, died in Season 1.

After Life Season 2 could also introduce new actors and characters but we will have to wait until after the show’s renewal for official cast announcements confirming new additions, if any, to the cast of the series.

After Life Season 2 trailers

We will update this post when Netflix releases a trailer for After Life Season 2.

After Life Season 2: What is the series about?

After Life is a dark comedy series that follows Tony Johnson who was enjoying a good life until his wife died of breast cancer. He becomes depressed and entertains suicidal thoughts. As a way of coping, he decides not to commit suicide but to live to punish the world for his loss by talking and acting like a jerk.

His odd behavior and newly adopted self-centered lifestyle leave his close associates, friends and relatives puzzled and concerned. But instead of getting angry or hurt by his behavior, the people around him try to help to bring back the old Tony they knew and loved.

After Life Season 2 plot

Gervais has shared with fans where he hopes to take After Life if Netflix renews it for Season 2.

He hinted that the scene at the end of Season 1 in which Tony shares his thoughts and feelings with the old widow Anne (Dame Penelope Wilton) at the graveyard, offers a hint of what fans can expect of Season 2.

“I’m going to carry on saying and doing what I want and punishing the world, but I’m going to [only] punish people who deserve it. I’m going to use my superpower for good,” Tony told Anne.

Some fans have also suggested that a romantic relationship with Nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) could help to heal Tony’s grieving over the death of his wife. The storyline could already be moving in that direction after Emma agreed to join Tony for a drink in the Season 1 finale.