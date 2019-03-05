Adrian Paul on Arrow: Who is Dante, the villain the former Highlander actor plays?

There can be only one. At least that is what Adrian Paul believed when he was starring on the televised version of Highlander. However, years after putting down his broadsword, Paul is back on TV and this time he is a villain.

Paul will star on Arrow in Season 7 as the new villain known as Dante.

Who is Dante on Arrow?

Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) are hard at work restarting Task Force X, now known as the Ghost Initiative. They even brought aboard the last big bad on Arrow, Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) to help.

The entire purpose is to try to catch and bring down Dante, a villain who has financed numerous terrorist attacks.

Just when it looked like they were going to catch Dante, Diaz betrays them and Dante escapes. However, this scene where it happens shows that Dante is more formidable of a villain than Diaz ever dreamed of being.

When Oliver blasts his arrows at Dante, he uses his blades to slice the arrows out of the air. He is also very powerful behind the scenes and had the director of ARGUS in his back pocket.

To make it even worse, Dante knows Emiko (Sea Shimooka) and it turns out that she is going to betray her brother, as she tells Dante that Oliver trusts her and Dante lets her know it is time “to come home.”

Honestly, it sounds like Dante might be Komodo from the comic books. Appearing first in Green Arrow (Vol. 5) #17, Komodo used to work at Queen Industries and was who betrayed and murdered Robert Queen, before raising Emiko as his own daughter.

Who is Adrian Paul?

Adrian Paul is the actor who portrays Dante on Arrow.

Most fans know him from his role as Duncan MacLeod on the television show Highlander: The Series, which lasted for six seasons and 119 episodes. He went on to continue the role in the movie Highlander: Endgame, where Duncan and the original Highlander Connor (Christopher Lambert) met and worked together.

Paul returned seven years later for one more outing in Highlander: The Source.

Outside of that, most of Adrian Paul’s work has been in low budget action movies and guest spots on TV shows.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW.