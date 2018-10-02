Adrian Martin: Who is new chef on Below Deck Season 6?

Adrian Martin is the newest chef on Below Deck, the man who will prepare the food for the guests on the M/Y Seanna this season. The guests and crew can look forward to some exquisite food as Martin has an extensive background in the culinary world.

Martin grew up on the island of Sint Maarten, and it was his father’s restaurant that inspired him to pursue a career as a chef. He has spent the time in France, working at restaurants in Paris and Amsterdam. In addition, he has experience preparing food for guests on a yacht, so this year won’t be his first time. Not only has he traveled the world, but he has also prepared meals for some of the most exquisite people, according to Bravo.

While Adrian Martin is passionate about food, he also takes time off. He likes music, art, meditation and traveling, which could be why he’s on Below Deck.

Martin once placed second in a competition for charter yachts smaller than 100 feet at the Antigua Charter Boat Show in December of last year. In other words, he’s an award-winning chef.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Adrian reveals that he has dreams of opening a little restaurant. He isn’t planning on working on yachts for the rest of his life.

“I would love to have a little restaurant when I’m 35 or so; a tiny little restaurant with about 20 seats – no more; a place with very good vibrations and no menu, a very personal place where I can talk to the guests. I envision a big garden and lots of fresh produce and I’d even like to design my own plates,” Martin explained after detailing his extensive background and education.

Adrian went to Montessori Primary, followed by Lauriers, a private school on the French side. Before he was a teenager, he moved to Lyon when he was 11 and then Texas when he was 15. At the age of 16, he moved to Paris and even spent time in Amsterdam. He finished his schooling in Paris and then moved back to his native St. Maarten to work as a chef.

Martin reveals that he wanted to be a chef from an early age, and he attended the Superior School of French Cooking in Paris called Ferandi.

Chef Pascale Jolaine was a huge inspiration and influence in his life, including when he prepared food for some of France’s greatest chefs during his education. He also interned for years, proving that he’s a prime example of hard work paying off. He graduated from the Mederick Culinary School with honors.

Below Deck returns with season 6 tonight on Bravo at 9/8c.