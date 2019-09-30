Adam Goldberg on God Friended Me: Actor who plays Simon Hayes is a familiar face

God Friended Me returned for a second season on CBS. The core cast returned and Adam Goldberg is back in the role of Simon Hayes. While viewers know he is not behind the God account, there is still something mysterious about him.

For the second half of season one of God Friended Me, many viewers believed that Adam Goldberg as Simon Hayes was behind the God account. Unfortunately, that was wrong and because of that, Miles (Brandon Michael Hall), Cara (Violett Beane), and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) ended up destroying a Hayes’ lifelong project.

While in Paris, Simon Hayes revealed a little bit about who he was before the viewers met him. Cara had asked him to look into a friend of hers and find out if she was still in Paris.

While Simon did end up finding her, he revealed that he destroyed her career. When Cara went to see her, all was well until she told Annie (Susan Misner) that she was writing a book about him. While eventually, the two talked, more mystery was put into play when Cara found out that the message she believed Annie sent her wasn’t from her.

Adam Goldberg may be recognizable from some of his other television roles. He appeared on various shows as a one-off guest star but held regular roles on Joey, Relativity, and The Unusuals. Goldberg has also appeared in numerous films including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, A Beautiful Mind, and Once Upon a Time in Venice.

Now that God Friended Me viewers know there is a bigger connection with Simon Hayes and the core members of the cast, there is so much more story to tell. The first story connected Miles and Rakesh to Cara in Paris as they worked to help solve a God account case. Simon is connected to Annie, and there is a very bitter and unresolved circumstance there.

Did all of this happen for a reason? Of course! Simon Hayes is a much bigger part of the puzzle than anyone could have guessed when Adam Goldberg joined the show.

God Friended Me airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on CBS.