Adam Busby’s job leaves him facing a big decision on OutDaughtered

Adam Busby is a busy man. Aside from co-parenting his six daughters with wife Danielle, the reality television dad co-owns a cycling place and holds a job as an accounts manager. With all of that happening, how does he sleep?

OutDaughtered is going to address the struggle of raising a family while working a more demanding job for the Busbys tonight. Everything is filmed months in advance and the girls’ birthday is fast approaching.

Danielle and Adam Busby are throwing the girls a birthday party, but there are also plans to spend time with each of the quints alone. Of course, there is a conflict with Adam’s job and it looks like he is going to be forced to choose one or the other.

Given what we know so far, it looks like Adam Busby may have been able to reach a compromise. He is still with the same company as of now, which means he either told work he was spending time with his little girls or he and Danielle rescheduled the single outings for the children.

With everything the Busbys have going on in life, balancing their work and home life is essential to making things work. Raising six little girls isn’t easy for Danielle and Adam, but they enjoy the hand life dealt them.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.