Adam and Amy help mother whose kids are being haunted by an apparition on Kindred Spirits

This week on Kindred Spirits, Adam Berry and Amy Bruni try to help a family who are being haunted by an apparition.

Mother and homeowner Nicole has invited the two paranormal investigators to look into the strange noises and feeling she and her children have been experiencing.

Nicole tells them that it is a difficult house to come home to and that the activity seems to be focussed near the stairs. Every evening between about 9.00 P.M. and 9.30 P.M. strange noises can be heard and doors seem to open or close. There are also footsteps heard on the stairs themselves.

Her children have had even more vivid encounters and both claim to have seen a full-bodied apparition. They described to her a plain-faced lady with dark hair and wearing a white dress. Nicole was taken aback as her girls are not taken to nightmares or even fanciful stories.

She also tells Amy and Adam that the room upstairs where she tried to make her bedroom also has a presence in it. Nicole says it was impossible to sleep in it as you never feel alone and the noises are all the louder, she also says her kids never go in the room.

Adam thinks the Nicole is very nervous and uncomfortable, clearly believing that something is terrifying this family.

A clue to the source of the paranormal activity could be a murder that happened over 100 years ago.

But can they put a stop to the ghostly goings-on?

