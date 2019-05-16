ABC News to air This Is Farrah Fawcett ten years after her death

In the 1970s, one of the dominating celebrities was the blond-haired, blue-eyed Farrah Fawcett. Every boy had her iconic swimsuit poster on his wall and every girl tried to replicate her feathered hair.

After appearing in numerous commercials and bit roles in movies and TV shows, she landed the part that would forever define her – Jill Munroe on ABC’s Charlie’s Angels.

Farrah Fawcett’s life was far from perfect and was cut short dying at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer.

Ten years after her death, ABC News will present the two-hour special, This is Farrah Fawcett on May 23. According to a recent press release, the special is said to report on “her life, career, fame and lasting legacy, told through new interviews with those who knew her best.”

Told in a documentary style, the special will tell the story of Fawcett’s life with interviews from Charlie’s Angel co-star Jaclyn Smith, Bruce McBroom, who is the photographer who took the now-famous swimsuit poster, and Mela Murphy, Fawcett’s confidante and hairstylist.

Long before becoming one of Charlie’s Angels, Farrah dated Lee Majors in the 1960s. She married him in 1973 and even appeared in four episodes of Major’s Six Million Dollar Man TV series. They separated in 1979, the same year she became romantically involved with Ryan O’Neal.

Often criticized for taking “silly” roles, Fawcett proved that she was able to handle darker, more dramatic roles when appearing in 1984’s made-for-TV movie, The Burning Bed. She won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. Farrah also appeared in the 1986 movie Extremities, where she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.

"This is Farrah Fawcett" ABC News documentary remembers America's golden girl 10 years after battle with cancer https://t.co/7j4QnKTk6E via @abc7newsbayarea — Farrah Fawcett Fnd. (@FarrahFawcettFN) May 16, 2019

The special will also feature rare footage from video diaries during her fight with cancer as well as interviews with Alana Stewart, a close friend who helped record her cancer battle which eventually became the documentary, Farrah’s Story.

Other interviews included in the special are with Dr. Lawrence Piro, Fawcett’s primary physician, Dr. Ursula Jacob, Fawcett’s physician in Germany who used alternative treatments for her cancer and clips from Barbara Walters’ interviews with Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal, Fawcett’s partner at the time of her death.

This is Farrah Fawcett will air on May 23 at 8/7c on ABC.