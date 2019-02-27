A Million Little Things Season 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know so far

ABC renewed A Million Little Things for Season 2 earlier this month, ahead of the Season 1 finale set to air on Thursday, February 28.

The series was an instant hit with fans after it premiered on ABC on September 26, 2018. And while fans look forward to the season finale on Thursday, many are already wondering when A Million Little Things Season 2 will premiere on ABC, who will return for Season 2, and what to expect of the plot of the upcoming season.

To answer your questions, we bring you everything you need to know about A Million Little Things Season 2.

A Million Little Things Season 2 release date

ABC has renewed A Million Little Things for Season 2, but the network has not yet announced a release date for the upcoming season.

The inaugural season of the show premiered in September 2018. Fans are hoping that ABC will follow the schedule for Season 1 and release Season 2 in September 2019.

How many episodes will Season 2 feature?

ABC has also not confirmed the number of episodes that A Million Things Season 2 will feature. The network ordered the show for a 17-episode first season in October, after the pilot episode aired on September 26, 2018. So it is possible that Season 2 will also feature 17 episodes.

A Million Little Things details

A Million Little Things is a drama series created by DJ Nash, who co-executive produces with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths.

The production companies behind the series include ABC Studios in collaboration with Kapital Entertainment, Next Thing You Know Productions and Fee-Fi-Fo Films.

The series is distributed by Disney–ABC Domestic Television.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, James Roday, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene, and Tristan Byon.

Season 1 premiered on ABC on September 26, 2018. The season finale is set to air on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The title of the series, A Million Little Things, is a reference to the saying that “Friendship isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things.”

A Million Little Things: Critical reviews and audience response

The ratings numbers for season 1 have so far been satisfactory.

The season premiere scored a rating of 1.12 (in the 18-49 demographic) and 5.074 million viewers. The first 10 episodes of the season — which aired on Wednesdays at 10/9c — averaged 3.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the 18-19 demo.

The series went off air for a mid-season break after Season 1 aired on December 12, 2018, and returned just over a month later on January 17, 2019. The series was then moved from its Wednesday 10/9c time-slot to Thursday 9/8c. Following the change in time slot, the show’s ratings and viewership numbers improved drastically, with episode 11 bringing in 5.221 million viewers and a 1.13 rating.

The boost in ratings was attributed to the fact that the new Thursday 9/8c time-slot comes after Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy, which airs on Thursdays at 8/7c.

As of February 21, 2019 (after episode 16 aired), A Million Little Things Season 1 was averaging 0.91 in the 18-49 demo and 4.2 million viewers.

A Million Little Things Season 2 received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with an approval rating of 52 percent based on 31 critical reviews. On Metacritic, the series earned a Metascore of 51/100 (“mixed reviews”), based on 18 critical reviews.

A Million Little Things Season 2 cast

The main cast of A Million Little Things Season 1 is expected to return for Season 2. The ensemble cast includes David Giuntoli, James Roday, Grace Park, Romany Malco, Ron Livingston, Allison Miller, Christina Moses and Stephanie Szostak.

David Giuntoli is expected to return as music teacher Eddie Saville, who is newly divorced, while Romany Malco will return as Rome Howard, and Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom.

Christina Moses is expected to return as Regina Howard.

Other cast members who may return include Grace Park as Katherine Kim, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Tristan Byon as Katherine and Eddie’s son Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, James Roday as Gary Mendez, and Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon.

A Million Little Things Season 2 trailer

ABC has not yet released a trailer for A Million Little Things Season 2. The network released the trailer for Season 1onn August 7, 2018, about seven weeks before the season premiere. If Season 2 premieres in September 2019, it is possible that the network will drop the trailer for season 2 in August 2018.

A Million Little Things Season 2 plot

A Million Little Things is a drama series set in Boston that follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together in unusual circumstances. All of them are unhappy about their current circumstances in life although some have achieved considerable success, while others are struggling in their professional and personal lives.

Things take a turn for the worse when one of them, Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston), commits suicide. The shocking and unexpected loss serves as a wake-up call to the others to start trying to make the best of their lives despite discontent with their circumstances.

The friends struggle to adjust to the unexpected loss and move on with their lives. But as they come to terms with the possibility that they may never be able to unravel the mystery behind Jon’s suicide, one of them decides to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jon’s death and begins to unravel the mystery surrounding the identity of Barbara Morgan.

The new clues about Morgan and her relationship with Jon lead to new mysteries.

A Million Little Things Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off and shed more light on questions unanswered from Season 1.

ABC’s new network president Karey Burke told TVLine that just as Season 1 started with a mystery surrounding a suicide, Season 2 will start with a new mystery which will probably be linked to Barbara Morgan.

“There will [be a new mystery], but I can’t tell you [what it is],” Burke said, according to TVLine.