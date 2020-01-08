A Million Little Things 2020 return date: When does it come back on?

A Million Little Things has been on hiatus for several weeks and viewers want to know when their favorite show will return.

The wait will last just a few more weeks before the friends return to the small screen, but will things ever be the same? Season 2 of A Million Little Things returns Thursday, January 23.

When the winter finale aired, everything changed. The real identity of Charlie’s father was revealed to everyone. Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Delilah’s (Stephanie Szostak) affair was exposed and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) didn’t take it well.

Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday) are in for some tough things ahead. Their relationship has seemingly fallen apart, and in the new episode, it looks like there is legal trouble ahead. In the sneak peek, Gary is seen being pulled over by the police. Has he been drinking? What will happen?

There will be more of Jon (Ron Livingston) featured in the second half of A Million Little Things as well. The other pieces to the puzzle of his death will be put together, though how much of it remains to be seen. Everyone is still reeling from losing Jon and without him, the friend group is having a hard time keeping one another accountable.

With the return of the second half of Season 2, A Million Little Things will be pushed back an hour. It will take over the timeslot that was held by How to Get Away with Murder. That show isn’t back until around April, so when A Million Little Things ends, the Shondaland drama will continue its final run.

Viewers are excited to see where A Million Little Things is headed and pick back up with how everyone is dealing with the fallout from Eddie and Delilah’s affair. The children are the ones who will suffer the most, especially Sophie. Will she blame her mentor for her father’s death?

A Million Little Things airs Thursday nights at 10/9c on ABC.