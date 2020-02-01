90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva spotted at 50 Cent’s Super Bowl party with a mystery man

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva was spotted partying in Miami with a hunky mystery man that is definitely not Tom Brooks.

The blonde beauty was seen having a good time on Friday night at the “Welcome to Miami” Kickoff Party hosted by 50 Cent and Rosenhaus Sports. She wasn’t alone either as Darcey was definitely at the club with a man on her arm.

Darcey warms up for Super Bowl weekend with a Friday night party

It’s pretty common knowledge that Darcey and Tom are no longer together, despite being cast together again on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

And it’s also known among fans of the show that she was dating another guy from the UK named Michael in the time since.

Now, it looks like Darcey Silva has moved on in her quest to find love once again, and this time, she has really landed herself a catch.

Darcey Silva’s mystery man

The identity of Darcey’s Miami date isn’t known, but he definitely would give Jesse Meester, Tom Brooks, or that Michael guy a run for their money in the looks department.

Based on their body language in the photos and from what we heard about the evening in real-time, it sounds like he might really be into her too. Has Darcey finally met the man of her dreams?

Clearly, Darcey is into her new man — the two were inseparable as they posed together while partying it up alongside celebrity publicist Domenick Nati.

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that she has her signature hair extensions back after an overwhelming number of 90 Day Fiance fans gushed over her recent new look without them.

Stacey Silva was reportedly not in the building for the Super Bowl weekend party.

Darcey Silva appearing on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days

Even though Darcey Silva was seen out partying in Miami with another man, she is still scheduled to appear alongside Tom Brooks on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

However, some recent 90 Day Fiance spoilers shared by @fraudedbytlc during a recent Instagram Live reveal that Darcey and Tom’s storyline likely revolves around their breakup which totally sounds like Darcey’s second season of the show with Jesse Meester.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns Sunday, February 23 at 8/7 on TLC.