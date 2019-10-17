90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona make huge step forward in their relationship

Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona have been trying to get over some intimacy issues during Tim’s trip to Colombia. And while things weren’t looking good for them throughout Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, they are finally getting to place where both Tim and Jeniffer are starting to feel like their relationship could have some real staying power.

In the latest sneak peek shared by TLC, we get a look at how Tim and Jeniffer are starting to come together. And while the caption on the video claims that the couple “hit a major overnight milestone,” this time it has nothing about their multiple failed attempts to have sex.

Instead, we see in the sneak peek that Jeniffer and her daughter have come to stay the night with Tim. It’s a huge deal for Jeniffer, who says that if her daughter doesn’t like Tim, that could be a dealbreaker when it comes to their relationship.

So when they come to stay the night with him, it’s very important that Tim makes nice with Violet.

Thankfully, whatever Tim is lacking in the bedroom, he seems to make up for it when it comes to kids. He seems to be a natural family man, worrying about Violet’s well-being and making sure she stays safe in an apartment that is clearly not baby-proofed.

He even tells Jeniffer that the baby should sleep between them, rather than on the outside, because he is worried that she might fall out of the bed and onto the hard tile floor.

Tim’s natural ability to care for children proves attractive for Jeniffer, and she seems to enjoy being around Tim a lot more after seeing the way he cares for her and for her daughter.

Watch them interact in the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sneak peek below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.