90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All spoilers: Karine Staehle suffering from profound postpartum depression?

We all know that 90 Day Fiance couple Paul and Karine Stahle have been full of drama from the first day they hit the air. With the cards stacked against them, many 90 Day fans have thought they were sure to fail. The couple couldn’t even speak the same language to communicate!

But after Karine became pregnant then gave birth to their son Pierre, fans everywhere rallied for the couple, wanting the best for the adorable baby boy.

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we saw the couple agree to unite and work on their marriage for the sake of Pierre. Unfortunately, things may not be going as smooth as they had hoped.

Tell All Rumors about Karine’s mental health

Rumors from the Tell All have been leaking for weeks now , among them are some very concerning claims about Karine. She is said to have come to the Tell All in a very compromised state, going back and forth between not communicating at all and making no sense when she tries.

According to the @90DayTrash Instagram account, TLC is said to have called a psychiatrist in to help her before the taping. According to these rumors, she was diagnosed with “profound postpartum depression”.

Cast Members Angered at Paul

It has been said that other members of the cast were very angry and somewhat cold towards Paul. They were shocked and disappointed that Paul could not see that his wife was in desperate need of help.

Then again, Paul has never been known to be the most mentally stable person himself. It could be quite possible that, because of his own issues, he was not able to see that there was something very wrong with Karine.

Other fans have questioned why Paul’s mother or even Karine’s mother (assuming they are staying in communication) did not realize there was something wrong. Clearly, both women recognized that Karine and Paul’s marriage had problems. In the last episode that has aired, we saw both mothers sit down and discuss the issue.

Postpartum Depression

According to info from the Mayo Clinic, postpartum depression is a common issue after childbirth. It can present with symptoms from severe anxiety and hopelessness to withdrawing from friends and family to the diminished ability to think clearly. In all cases, a mother suffering from these symptoms should see a doctor immediately to receive necessary care to ensure the safety and well being of herself and her baby.

If these Tell All rumors are indeed true, it is good that Karine is receiving the help that she needs.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.