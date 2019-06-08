90 Day Fiance: The Other Way- Paul’s Brazilian visa originally rejected for terrorism

Only two episodes in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the drama is already juicy.

A few days ago, TLC released a rollercoaster of a preview, showing Brazil denied Paul Staehle’s residency due to a terrorism charge. That sounds pretty hefty. At the time, his wife Karine was pregnant with their child, whom she recently gave birth to.

Terrorism charges are no joke, so what the heck could the 90 Day Fiance have done to get him banned entry into Brazil?

Starcasm reported that in 2007, Paul was accused of an insurance scam in which he reportedly burned his own property in order to get a payout. He was on probation until 2020 but Starcasm also reported that the judge signed an early termination of the probation in 2017.

He also has a rough past with an ex. He claims the relationship “ended badly,” but he received a protection order due to his activity which included contacting her when she asked him not to.

But would all of that result in a terrorism charge?

Thus far, it’s clear he made it to Brazil, and the pair currently live there.

What exactly he terrorized, besides our TV screens, remains a mystery, possibly until later in the season. That is unless TLC also keeps us in the dark.

Catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.