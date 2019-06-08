90 Day Fiance: The Other Way exclusive – Paul cancels Brazil flight over luggage battle

Paul and Karine are continuing their story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and just like we’ve seen before, this couple is still dealing with plenty of drama.

In this exclusive sneak peek, we see the fallout after Paul gets flustered over a surprise baggage rule and decides to just cancel the flight altogether.

When Paul calls Karine to tell her that he’s not coming, she can’t believe it. She wants to know why he didn’t just pick two bags and get on the plane. With Paul, it’s more complicated than that because, as he explained, “I don’t know which two bags.”

Paul had five big bags he was trying to take with him to Brazil so that he’d never have to return to the U.S. In them were his own belongings plus gifts and gadgets for their baby.

“I have to go back through and reorganize everything,” Paul tells Karine, who can’t believe that an issue with baggage is pushing his return back by a full month.

Now, Paul is going to have to face his mother for another month after telling her that he was leaving for Brazil forever. That will likely get awkward.

Not to mention Karine, who is back in Brazil waiting for him and as she reminded him, pregnant with his child.

Paul’s decision to just cancel his flight is sure to cause tension between him and Karine. Tune in to see how she reacts to Paul’s latest antics.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.