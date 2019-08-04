90 Day Fiance: The Other Way exclusive: Are Tiffany and Ronald really ready for marriage?

It’s time for Tiffany and Ronald to get married on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

As they prepare for the big day, both new reality stars are opening up about how excited, nervous and scared they are in this exclusive sneak peek.

Will things work out the way they are hoping? Or, will Tiffany’s move to South Africa end up in heartbreak for all?

“I’m getting ready to get married and I’m so excited. I’m happy, I’m scared… I don’t even know how to feel right now,” Tiffany says as the clip begins.

Tiffany isn’t alone though and both her sister Laura and Ronald’s sister Monique are helping her get ready for the big day.

Laura reminds everyone that Tiffany and Ronald have only been physically together for 30 days but despite that, she thinks Tiffany will be okay and she’s excited to be a part of her sister’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Ronald and Daniel were also getting ready for the big day. Daniel exclaims that he’s ready for his suit.

“Do you remember what we agreed upon?” Ronald asks Daniel. “Once you have the suit on, you must not get dirty. Cause you need to look good for mommy.”

Daniel agrees to keep it clean and Ronald gets his suit out of the closet while telling him just how good he’ll look.

Then, Ronald begins to talk about his future with Tiffany, which he admits is still “uncertain” despite the pair getting married.

“Comparing the old me to the new me, I’d definitely say that the new me is ready to get married to Tiffany and be a father figure to Daniel,” Ronald says.

Let’s hope Ronald is correct and that he doesn’t relapse or fall back into the old him now that he has committed to Tiffany and Daniel. Will he be successful? We’ll just have to tune in.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.