90 Day Fiance Tell All 2019 spoilers: Colt Johnson tells Chantel Everett to ‘shut the f**k up!’

As if the couples from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? don’t have enough drama on their own, putting them together in a room always manages to create some sparks.

The 90 Day Fiance Tell All 2019 will be no different and one of the first spoilers to come out ahead of this episode has Colt and Chantel facing off in a shocking argument.

The latest 90 Day Fiance Tell All drama went down in the green room while the couples were getting some food. They were all chatting about relationships when Colt revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Larissa in months. The two were officially divorced back in April.

In the Tell All sneak peek shared by US Weekly, Chantel asked, “You’re probably happier right?”

“Oh yeah, I’m totally happy. I love going through a divorce. I love going through the stress and drama,” Colt responded with heavy sarcasm.

Pedro tried to lighten the mood by making a joke about getting divorced to get happy but that didn’t go over well with Chantel for obvious reasons.

Then Colt said, “Love isn’t enough. I learned that the hard way.”

“Is it not? Why? Because you love your mama more than your ex-wife?” Chantel responded with a smirk.

“I love my mother. I’m the only family that she has. And I’ll support her. And I hope to God one day when one of your parents needs you, you’ll do the same,” Colt fired back at Chantel, visibly upset. “So please shut the f**k up!”

From there, Chantel flipped out on Colt, telling him not to speak to her anymore for the rest of the Tell All but we’re betting that he did anyway.

It looks like the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All will not disappoint this season. While Colt is on hand to tell his side of what happened, Larissa is not and has to be video-conferenced in.

That, in itself, is going to bring a bunch of drama and we’re here for it!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.