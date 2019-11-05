90 Day Fiance: Syngin is already homesick and won’t sign a prenup — Tania admits they aren’t soul mates

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance has begun, and already, one of the couples is having some major issues. Tania and Syngin met in South Africa and then he moved to the U.S. to be with her, but will they last?

On sneak peeks teasing upcoming episodes of the TLC series, we’re shown that Tania and Syngin are already butting heads over a prenup. And many 90 Day Fiance fans want to know why because it doesn’t look like either one of them has any assets to protect.

That hasn’t stopped self-proclaimed control freak Tania from insisting that they sign that paper, while Syngin has made it clear that he is not signing a prenup.

Tania and Syngin are not soul mates

That’s not all though. Also teased for upcoming episodes from Season 7 is Tania’s admission that she and Syngin may not actually be a perfect match. Is that why he wants a prenup?

In an upcoming episode, Tania is talking about her relationship with Syngin and admits that she doesn’t feel like they are soul mates. Considering how early in the relationship that this 90 Day Fiance couple is, that’s not a good sign.

Now, even more evidence has cropped up that Tania and Syngin just may not make it beyond their season on 90 Day Fiance.

Syngin is homesick

While Syngin has been in America for several months as he films 90 Day Fiance, it seems that he’s just now starting to miss people back home.

Just one day after the TLC premiere of Season 7, Syngin posted a picture of his family back in South Africa on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Starting to miss the family I have back home.”

In the comments, someone asked him how Connecticut is treating him. Syngin did say that it is a beautiful area but didn’t comment on anything else. Another commenter wrote “spoiler alert” in the comments under the photo.

Could that be a sign that Syngin and Tania have already hit a snag?

