90 Day Fiance spoilers: Tom Brooks admits he was engaged twice, Darcey Silva didn’t know

The Season 3 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All is coming up next week and it looks like TLC has even more surprises in store for both viewers and the cast.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, it was teased that Darcey Silva will be learning more about Tom Brooks and this information will have her about as happy as that house key he gifted her a day before she flew back home.

After all, Darcey has been dying to get engaged to someone since Before the 90 Days started airing on TLC. She spent the first two seasons battling it out with her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester and then, in Season 3, Darcey moved on rather quickly with Tom Brooks.

Throughout Season 3, Darcey has talked about getting engaged and she’s thrown every possible hint, big and small, to make sure that Tom knows she would say yes if he did pop the question.

When the Before the 90 Days Tell All airs, we’ll get to see both Darcey and Tom on the couch as host Shaun Robinson quizzes him about past engagements. And when Tom admits that he’s been engaged before, not once but two times, Darcey about loses her mind.

She had no idea that Tom put a ring on two other fingers (and still didn’t put one on hers). So when Shaun made this announcement about Tom’s past, Darcey clearly wasn’t ready. And when she questioned Tom about it, he didn’t even break a sweat.

It seems there’s a lot about Tom that Darcey doesn’t know and we’re hoping to find out even more at the upcoming Tell All.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.