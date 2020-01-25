90 Day Fiance spoilers: The Family Chantel is returning for Season 2

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The Family Chantel is returning for Season 2, according to some brand new 90 Day Fiance spoilers.

Pedro and Chantel’s turbulent story, coupled with the constant back and forth between their families, has made for some great TV over the years. This 90 Day Fiance couple has been so successful within the franchise that they were even the first to get their own show.

Now we’ve learned that The Family Chantel drama will be returning, and considering how explosive last season was, we can only imagine what they have in store for us.

The Family Chantel spoilers

News of the Season 2 renewal for The Family Chantel comes from a pretty reliable source. FraudedByTLC on Instagram is known for digging into the off-camera dirt to find out everything that the network doesn’t want us to know… or at least doesn’t want us to know yet.

In this case, she has learned that Pedro, Chantel, and their respective families are coming back for more.

90 Day Fiance fans react to the news

Upon learning that The Family Chantel has been renewed and that we can expect more from them soon, many 90 Day Fiance fans shared their reactions. It should surprise no one that viewers aren’t exactly excited about their return to the small screen.

Even FraudedByTLC, who also hosts The Fraudcast podcast about the show, wasn’t too thrilled to hear that we’re getting more. In the caption of her latest find, she wrote, “Send help! Which one of you guys is the person who watched and made them think we wanted more?”

One commenter reacted to the news with a quote from the show, writing, “Things are about to get a lot more stupider.”

Another wrote, “Didn’t watch season 1 and definitely don’t intend on watching season 2.”

And while seemingly no one on social media seems excited to hear this news, The Family Chantel clearly pulls good enough ratings for TLC to want to bring the families back again for another round.

When will Season 2 of The Family Chantel start?

The spoilers about Season 2 of The Family Chantel are brand new, and so far, nothing has been confirmed by TLC at all. That said, there’s no official premiere date for Season 2 yet.

However, if the show returns on the same schedule as Season 1, we can expect the return of Pedro and Chantel in July. Last year, Season 1 of The Family Chantel was announced in April and premiered on July 22, and the eight-episode run ended on September 9.