90 Day Fiance spoilers: Tania tells Syngin she’s not ready to get married

Now that Tania is back from Costa Rica and reunited with Syngin, it’s time to turn it up when it comes to planning their wedding.

The problem is, Tania admits in the latest sneak peek that she’s not ready to get married. That may not come as a shock to 90 Day Fiance viewers, but in the clip, Syngin looks both hurt and a little surprised.

With just over four weeks left to marry or go back home to South Africa, Syngin is ready to tie the knot. Tania, on the other hand, tells Syngin that she’d be more than happy to continue to live together for years without ever making their union official.

“We have just a little bit more than four weeks,” Tania tells Syngin. “Please don’t rush it. I know that you’re excited for it, but please don’t rush it.”

“So you’re not excited for it?” Syngin asks.

Tania laughs nervously and doesn’t answer before Syngin comments, “It doesn’t look like you’re 100 percent sure yet.”

To make matters even worse, Tania tells Syngin she should have made him a list before she left so that he could have started making their wedding arrangements while she was gone.

Both Tania and Syngin admit that getting married within the 90-day timeframe is putting pressure on them, and both would like to wait a little longer.

Of course, many fans of the show commented that leaving for a month in the middle of that short period didn’t do them any favors.

With time running out, now is not the time to be talking about how they aren’t even ready or want to get married!

Those who follow our 90 Day Fiance spoilers already know how this story ends. Those who may have missed it can find out if Tania and Syngin make it to their wedding day here.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.