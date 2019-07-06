90 Day Fiance spoilers: Paola Mayfield doesn’t want her mother-in-law to hold baby Axel

Paola Mayfield is very protective of baby Axel and rightfully so. After all, she did suffer a traumatic miscarriage before getting pregnant with her son.

But when her husband Russ’ mom makes plans to come to meet the baby, Pao makes it clear that her mother-in-law is not going to get in the way of her baby bonding time.

In the latest sneak peek for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Russ Mayfield tells Paola that his mom is coming and she wants to get to know her grandson.

“You know how this is going to work, right?” Pao asks Russ.

“How what’s going to work?” He asks.

“Like, you know how I feel about people holding the baby and taking care of the baby,” Pao says. “Like look, I just need help.”

Russ asks Pao if she’s “still holding on to that” to which she makes it clear that she isn’t trying to let anyone else spend a lot of time with baby Axel.

She explained that she’s trying to bond with her baby and that she really would prefer to have help around the house.

In the sneak peek, Russ seems worried that Pao is going to make things miserable for his mother because she won’t let her spend time with the new baby.

To make things even more complicated, Russ’ mom and Pao’s mom have never met before, and this will be the first time the two have come face-to-face.

Russ wants everyone to get along and have a good time but is that possible with the way Pao wants to limit bonding time while they visit?

Watch the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek and see how this could make for quite a bit of drama when the women clash.

My Baby | 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? New mom jitters! Paola is reluctant to let baby Axel out of her arms, but is she going overboard? Tune in to #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Friday, July 5, 2019

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.