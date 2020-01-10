90 Day Fiance spoilers: Natalie confesses she doesn’t love Mike

For weeks, we have been speculating about whether or not Mike and Natalie are still together or not. On the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, we’ll get a better idea of where their relationship stands.

In a brand new sneak peek shared on the 90 Day Fiance Facebook page, a preview of the upcoming episode gives us a look into Mike and Natalie’s relationship issues.

While sitting in the confessional together, production asks Natalie if she loves Mike and her answer is shocking.

When asked outright, Natalie paused for a long time and then said, “God, it’s hard.”

Then, after another very uncomfortable pause, Natalie says, “I think we have a potential. Cause he’s a good guy. He’s a good guy and there are a lot of moments that are good.”

And after another unusually long and very uncomfortable pause, production asked Mike about how this all makes him feel. He saiid that he didn’t think she even cared if he were to “leave right now.”

“I have feeling that will grow to love,” Natalie tries to explain. “If we work on it, it will grow to love.”

Then, Natalie tried to explain why she’s unsure about loving Mike, blaming it on being a woman but that definitely wasn’t enough to ease Mike’s sadness. After proposing to Natalie and working so hard to bring her to the U.S., he looked genuinely hurt to hear her confess that she didn’t quite love him yet.

But when Natalie confessed, “But it would be a life from my side to say I love him,” that seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of what Mike could deal with after such a dramatic trip to visit Natalie as they wait for her K-1 visa to be processed.

Visibly upset, Mike got up from his seat next to Natalie and said, “That’s a f**king wrap for me” as he walked away.

For most of Mike’s trip to Ukraine to spend time with Natalie, the two have been sparring over seemingly everything. From religious differences to cracks in their trust, this couple has been on the outs pretty much since Mike’s plane touched down.

And as Mike’s trip winds down, it doesn’t look like he and Natalie will be mending their broken hearts.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.