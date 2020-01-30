90 Day Fiance spoilers: Here’s the reported reason that Tiffany and Ronald split

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

News of Tiffany and Ronald’s seemingly out of nowhere split has rocked 90 Day Fiance fans.

Of all the couples to appear on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, they were one that so many viewers were pulling for and who many thought would make it.

Now, it’s become clear that fans of the show weren’t privy to some of the most private details about their relationship. Now that Tiffany and Ronald have called it quits, information has been shared, proving not everything was perfect between the two.

In fact, things were so bad that Tiffany has thrown her hands up and is walking away.

Tiffany announces split, Ronald responds

On Tuesday, Tiffany told her Instagram following that she and Ronald were calling it quits. She told 90 Day Fiance fans that “some things are irreparable” without going into further detail.

Then, Ronald also shared on his Instagram stories, calling Tiffany out for failing to register their marriage in the U.S. and then seemingly accusing her of “adultery.”

That caused another message from Tiffany, where she went further into detail, denying that she ever cheated on Ronald and accusing him of being manipulative and lying to her.

And these messages were deleted, Ronald even went so far as to accuse Tiffany of threatening to keep the kids away from him.

What 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t know at the time is that Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship had been headed toward this split for quite some time.

Here’s the reason Tiffany and Ronald split

A new video was shared detailing the last straw for Tiffany and the reason why she finally decided to call it quits, and it turns out that it has to do with Ronald and his allegedly loose relationship with the truth.

Youtuber Katie from Without A Crystal Ball shared quite a bit of information that she learned about the breakdown of Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship, and much of it came straight from Tiffany herself. There’s even video to back it all up.

It turns out that Tiffany does, in fact, ask Ronald for videos to prove where he is, and he complies. However, the South African 90 Day Fiance star seemingly sent her evidence that proved he wasn’t where he said he was.

And based on side-by-side photo comparisons, it looks like she caught him red-handed hanging out with another woman when he said he was spending time with a guy named Marcus on New Year’s Day.

According to Katie, Ronald still claimed he was at his buddy Marcus’ house when actually, it looks like this apartment belongs to a woman named Nookie. Thanks to some top-notch research skills, Tiffany reportedly found evidence on a couple of Facebook pages proving just that.

Katie even showed side-by-side comparisons of the home shown in the video versus photos Tiffany found on Nookie’s profile, and it’s pretty hard to deny it’s the same place.

Except that Ronald did apparently lie about it, still claiming it’s just a coincidence and that he was hanging around with some guy named Marcus (who Tiffany does not know and who allegedly does not have social media for her to check).

Seems fishy, huh?

It was clearly suspicious enough for Tiffany to keep digging because, after all, what are the odds that two of Ronald’s friends would have identical couches with an identical tear with a bed on the floor behind it. And if that wasn’t enough, also had the same carpet and tile.

According to the video below, once confronted with this evidence, Ronald came clean and didn’t seem to care. So that, coupled with a few other setbacks (including gambling) are what Katie said that Tiffany told her was the reason she decided to walk away from her marriage to Ronald.

Make sure to watch the video below for the whole story with visual evidence. Pull out the popcorn because this is a lot to unpack.

There was also proof show that Tiffany had made provisions for Ronald to speak to the kids as well. He just wasn’t going to be allowed to speak to her.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s separation continues to get messier and messier, and it’s only been a couple of days.