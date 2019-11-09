90 Day Fiance spoilers: Did Juliana make it to America to be with Michael?

Michael and Juliana met on a yacht party and fell in love. Ever since, the newest 90 Day Fiance couple has been working on a plan to be together in America and they’ve hit quite a few snags.

In fact, Juliana has already tried to get into the U.S. on a tourist visa and was denied. In sneak peeks for the new season, she even says that she’s been questioned about whether she was a prostitute for the last 10 years, something that obviously is upsetting for both her and Michael.

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance begins, Michael has announced that he is now trying to bypass that denial and bring Juliana over on a K-1 visa instead.

But will they be successful? Or is Juliana hiding something in her past that will prevent her from entering the United States, something she has already made clear that she wants?

Before Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance even started, fans of the show started digging into the social media accounts of friends and family members of those who were cast. What they found in the case of Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio was pretty surprising.

Not only did Juliana have her K-1 visa approved but she’s been living in the United States for a bit now and there is evidence that she and Michael are now married.

That’s not even the most shocking part, though.

As we’ve already learned with his introduction, Michael Jessen and his ex-wife are very close friends. He’s explained that the former couple are close in an effort to better raise their two children but their friendship seems to go beyond that. It’s something that he worries Juliana won’t like or be comfortable with.

However, Juliana must be okay with Michael’s closeness with his ex-wife, both as friends and physically, since he moved right down the street from her. That’s because, according to some dirt dug up by @187anonymousgossip, an Instagram blogger known for leaking cast information, it was Michael’s ex-wife is the one who performed the wedding ceremony. Talking about keeping it in the family!

Here’s another photo from the wedding that includes Michael, Juliana, Michael’s ex-wife, what looks to be her significant other and both of the kids.

Based on the way things look in these photos, Michael and Juliana have been able to work things out, both with the U.S. Consulate and his ex-wife with very little drama.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.