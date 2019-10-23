90 Day Fiance spoilers: Angela takes aim at Avery, Rebecca steps in at Before the 90 Days Tell All

Months ago, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All spoilers claimed that Angela was going to get in a fight with Rebecca after first taking aim at Avery. Now we know that the dramatic report was true after seeing a sneak peek to get viewers ready for next week.

In a shocking clip that played after the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, we saw a teaser of what is to come and it’s about to get good. It looks like Angela will be using some of her experience from visits to The Maury Show when she turned the Tell All stage to chaos.

From what has been said about the juiciest Tell All spoilers of them all, the drama starts when Angela takes aim at Avery.

90 Day Fiance Instagram blogger @fraudedbytlc reported back in September that Angela started the fight by calling Avery a bad Muslim. As she prepared to continue her attack on Avery, Rebecca stepped in.

As seen in the latest Before the 90 Days sneak peek, Rebecca couldn’t believe that Angela was being so rude and said something about it. Then, Rebecca stood up as if to challenge Angela to pick on someone her own age (or as close to it as she was going to get.)

Angela, not one to back down from a fight, turns away from Avery and charges at Rebecca instead. Tell All host Shaun Robinson looks mortified as the two ladies square up. Avery can be seen trying to get away from the conflict, clearly shaken by the encounter.

As the clip ends, the stage is full of people as the security moves in to break up Rebecca and Angela. It has been reported that Angela was removed from the Tell All at that point and things were able to get back on track.

Learning that Angela tried to get physical shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who has followed her journey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She pulled the same stunt last season when she tried to fight Rachel Bear.

It took two men to break up the fight during that Tell All, with one of them being Jesse Meester. Coincidentally, he will be at this reunion too, even though he wasn’t featured during Season 3 at all (unless you count how many times he was mentioned).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.