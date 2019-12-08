90 Day Fiance spoilers: Angela Deem says if Michael can’t move to America, they’ll be over

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Controversial 90 Day Fiance couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have finally made their Season 7 debut. However, at the time of filming, Michael still didn’t have his K-1 visa and if he doesn’t get it, that could spell the end of Angela and Michael forever.

In the first scenes for Angela Deem on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers see her getting quite a bit of Botox. She explains that she wants to look her best when Michael arrives in the United States and photos of Angela in the time since have proved that she does have a much smoother face.

But the biggest shocker for Angela and Michael happened in the confessional when she was talking about what might happen if Michael’s visa doesn’t get approved.

After all, he still lives in Nigeria and she’s made a life for herself in Hazelhurst, Georgia, where she lives with her daughter Skyla and her six grandchildren. Angela even said that she’s the sole breadwinner for the large household and that when Michael gets there, since he can’t work right away, he’ll be helping to take care of the large brood.

‘K-1 or K-done’

So what would happen if Michael’s visa is denied and he can’t move to Georgia to live with Angela? She says that it will be the end of their relationship.

It’s still not clear if Michael ends up coming to America or not. That’s something that TLC and Sharp Entertainment have managed to keep close to the vest. We have seen photos of Angela and Michael that could be here in the United States based on Angela’s appearance post-Botox but it could also be a filtered photo.

Rumor has it that Michael’s visa was denied

There are 90 Day Fiance rumors that Michael Ilesanmi’s visa may have been denied and they come from a trusted source. However, that source has even said that she doesn’t know if it’s true yet or not.

We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what happens with Angela and Michael when they make their debut on Season 7.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. The first hour of Episode 6 can be watched now on the TLC Go app.