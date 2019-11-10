90 Day Fiance spoilers: Angela Deem got botox before Michael’s arrival in America — Here’s what she looks like now

Angela Deem is returning for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and not everyone is happy about it. But as Michael gets ready to make his way to the U.S. after years of dealing with her dramatics, it looks like Angela is doing a little something for him too.

In the season premiere for 90 Day Fiance last week, Angela’s return was teased, and in the sneak peek, she was seen getting botox injections in her face.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans expressed interest in what Angela would look like once her facial procedure took effect, and the great news is that we don’t have to wait until she appears on the show to see.

A 90 Day Fiance fan spotted Angela Deem out and about and even managed pose with her in a photo. Now, that picture is making the rounds because it clearly shows Angela’s much smoother face.

#90DayFiance Angela after her recent botox. Still a horrible person… pic.twitter.com/BGFpPGutYc — LoveMyHusband (@LoveMyHusband8) November 8, 2019

It seems that Angela not only doesn’t want Michael to think of her or call her his elder, but now she’s trying a bit more not to look like one.

Botox is no joke, and Angela does look years younger than she had on her two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. However, as fans have already pointed out, she’s still Angela.

The sneak peek also teased a bit of drama between Angela and Michael. In one scene, she can be seen asking him if he still wants to get married, and he can be seen breaking down into tears.

Angela and Michael still haven’t made their big 90 Day Fiance debut yet, and viewers are just waiting to see what they have in store for us. Many are excited for Michael finally to make it to America.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.