90 Day Fiance spoilers: Angela and Michael joining Season 7

Angela Deem has caused quite a bit of drama in her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but that won’t stop her return to TLC for another round. In fact, it was just revealed that Angela and Michael are joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance for Season 7.

In a short teaser released by TLC, Angela Deem confirms that Michael Ilesanmi is finally coming to America after receiving his K-1 Visa. To celebrate that fact, Angela is seen at a doctor’s office, getting some botox.

In another scene, Angela was seen asking Michael if he still wanted to get married. He was seen in a video call as he broke down in tears. It’s not clear yet what caused Michael to cry but now, 90 Day Fiance viewers will want to know what’s going on with the controversial reality TV couple.

Angela’s addition to the Season 7 cast of 90 Day Fiance comes hot on the heels of her appearance on the Season 3 Before the 90 Days Tell All where she was kicked out for fighting.

It all started when Angela arrived to see her friend Jesse Meester getting grilled by Tim Malcolm and Avery Mills. Ignoring Tim, Angela quickly took aim at Avery in the green room and continued her tirade on the Tell All stage.

After refusing to lay off Avery, Rebecca stood up in her defense, prompting an altercation with Angela that those in attendance said was not aired in its entirety and now, we likely know why.

New Season | 90 Day Fiance Time is running out and the pressure is on! These new couples have only 90 day to get married or pack their bags. Tune in to the season premiere of #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Angela Deem’s return to 90 Day Fiance will definitely be controversial but, as we’ve seen before, she’s great for ratings and controversy.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC.