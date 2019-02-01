90 Day Fiance Season 7 start date: When does the show air again on TLC?

90 Day Fiance Season 7 is happening, but when will the start date be? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance has been renewed for Season 7, and already there are reports that filming is in full swing. But when will the start date be, and who will be in the cast? Here’s all we know so far about the hit series’ return.

The last season of the show was full of drama and boosted 90 Day Fiance to the second highest ratings the series has seen among its key demographic, women ages 18-49.

With an average of 2.5 million viewers tuning in each week for the 90 Day Fiance drama, it’s not surprising that production would start right away as TLC works to bring back the popular series as soon as possible.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 cast

So far, it’s not clear if any couples from Season 6 will be returning yet, but in the past it has not been unheard of for one couple from the previous season to return for more.

That’s exactly what happened for Nicole and Azan, who made their 90 Day Fiance premiere on Season 4 and then returned again for Season 5.

If any couples were to return for Season 7, it would be easy to narrow down who they are based on who is still together and who is not. After all, Colt Johnson already filed for divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima just after Season 6 wrapped up.

Likewise, Fernanda Flores left Jonathan Rivera right near the end of the season as well. Relationships that still look pretty shaky include Ashley and Jay as well as Leida and Eric, but either of them could return just due to the sheer drama they managed to bring.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 premiere date: When is it likely to return?

The official premiere date has still not been announced for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and probably won’t be for several more months.

Based on the history of premiere dates for new seasons of 90 Day Fiance, viewers likely have several months to wait.

While Season 1 of the show debuted in January 2014, all other seasons have premiered in either September or October, lining up with the fall TV season and that’s definitely what we can expect again.

Keep your eyes open for 90 Day Fiance Season 7 spoilers as we will keep an eye out for information about filming of the new season and who may be on it, but get ready for a long wait before we get to see what these new couples are up to.