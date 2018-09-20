90 Day Fiance Season 6 cast: Meet the couples

90 Day Fiance is headed back to TLC with Season 6 in mere weeks and based on what we’ve learned about the new couples, it might be one of the best seasons yet!

When the hit TLC relationship series returns next month, we’ll meet six new international couples who are hoping to take their love to the next level. This time around, we’ll see the new reality stars head to countries including Jamaica, Samoa, and Mexico to meet their overseas loves in hopes of bringing them back to the U.S. and ultimately, getting married.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani, from Orange County, California, was saving herself for marriage until she went on vacation and met Asuelu. She gave up the goods to the Samoan hottie and took home quite a gift!

Kalani was raised strict Mormon so her vacation baby has been quite scandalous. Her family didn’t take the news well and it’s affecting their opinion of Asuelu.

Her dad doesn’t trust Kalani’s new man and her sister is also very reserved about welcoming him to the family. Now, Kalani has 90 days to convince her family that Asuelu is the one despite a big secret that she hasn’t told her family yet.

Eric and Leida

Eric, 40, is a divorcee with three daughters. He met Leida, 29, online and the two bonded rather quickly. They like to spend time video chatting and getting to know each other, finally meeting in person when Eric traveled to Indonesia for a visit.

Eric and Leida face some huge obstacles in order to come together — with the biggest being vast differences in lifestyle. Leida lived an affluent life in Indonesia and still lives at home with her wealthy parents. As seen in the 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, Eric lives in a much less lavish lifestyle. When Leida sees just how bad it is, she can’t wrap her head around it.

Jonathan and Fernanda

When Jonathan was on vacation in Mexico, he met Fernanda in a club. He was so smitten by the 19-year-old that he stayed three extra days to get to know her.

After spending the next three months getting to know his teenage love from afar, Jonathan popped the question. This move shocked everyone around Jonathan, as he seemed pretty happy living the single life.

With a 12-year age gap, some think Fernanda just wants Jonathan’s money. She has even joked with him about their age difference but is more than a decade between them enough to tear them apart?

Ashley and Jay

Ashley thought she would be witnessing love not falling into it when she headed to Jamaica for her friend’s wedding. While out partying with her friends on the island, she met Jay and the two had a great time together.

Even though Ashley thought her time with Jay was just a fling, he had other ideas. Ashley’s Jamaican lover tracked her down on social media and sparked up a conversation.

Six months after her first trip, Ashley went back to Jamaica to spend more time with Jay and he proposed! With two failed engagements behind her, Ashley really hopes that her relationship with Jay will work out.

The thing is, Ashley is 31 and Jay is just 20 years old. Will their age difference be a factor in their relationship success? And can Jay calm down his party boy lifestyle enough to commit to Ashley?

Colt and Larissa

Colt met his Brazilian beauty on social media after giving up on dating American women. The pair met in Mexico and he fell hard.

After just five days together, Colt proposed and now he’s doing what he can to make Larissa his wife. The thing is, Colt is a mama’s boy and she’s going to need his mom’s approval first.

Larissa is giving off some serious Anfisa vibes as she demands a lot of luxury items, making Colt think that she doesn’t understand what American life is really like. Meanwhile, his family wonders if she just wants to live in the U.S. and sees him as an easy way into the country.

Will Larissa be able to impress Colt’s mom and marry her prince?

Steven and Olga

Steven and Olga are both 20 years old. They met on the beach while Olga was vacationing in the U.S. and weren’t looking to get serious.

Just over a month into their summer fling, Olga got pregnant and messed up their plans to keep things light. After Olga returned to Russia, the two talked about future plans and how they might raise their son together.

The pair agreed that the best thing to do was bring Olga to the U.S., where they would work to get her a K-1 VISA so they can raise their baby in the states. With Steven aching to be the father he didn’t have, the new 90 Day Fiance couple has a lot of hurdles to deal with before they can call their relationship a success.

When 90 Day Fiance returns with Season 6 on TLC, it looks like we’ll have a lot to learn about the six new couples. From the sneak peek, it looks like this should be a good season, with couples meeting up from all over the globe.

Which couples will make it and which ones will call it quits on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance? We’ll have to tune in and see!

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 21 at 8/7c on TLC.