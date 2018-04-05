90 Day Fiance Season 6: What date will show and spin-offs air in 2018?

90 Day Fiance was renewed for Season 6 in 2018 by TLC after the show received record ratings last year.

The three spin-offs “Happily Every After?”, “Before the 90 Days” and “What Now?” will also return.

All four series were revealed to have been green-lit back in January — but when will they return?

90 Day Fiance Season 6 premiere date

The air date for 90 Day Fiance Season 6 has not yet been confirmed by TLC, but it’s likely it will return around the same time as in previous years.

While the first season began in January, all subsequent seasons have premiered in the fall — 2, 3 and 5 at the start of October and 4 at the start of September.

The most likely return date is believed to be early October, probably within the first two weeks.

90 Day Fiance normally airs on Sunday nights and this is expected to continue, meaning the most likely return date is October 7 or October 14.

However, it’s possible the show could return slightly earlier as well. We’ll add more information as soon as we have it.

90 Day Fiance Season 6 cast

No details have yet been revealed by TLC as to who will make up the cast of Season 6. Last year saw Season 4 couple Nicole and Azan return for Season 5, however the network says that the season will feature “brand-new” couples.

Happily Ever After?, Before the 90 Days and What Now?

Like the main series, no air dates have been announced for the spin-offs, but it’s likely that they could follow a similar release pattern to last year.

In 2017, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — which is returning for Season 3 — began in late June, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — which is back for a second season — began in August. 90 Day Fiance: What Now? — an online only streaming series — was released in late July.