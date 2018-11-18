90 Day Fiance reunion spoilers: Colt and Larissa are not at NYC tell-all taping

Colt and Larissa have quickly become fan favorites on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, but it looks like they won’t be putting their love (or their drama) on display for the reunion show taping in New York City.

While all the other couples have been gathering in the Big Apple in recent days to film, the couple from Las Vegas are nowhere to be seen.

The rest of this season’s 90 Day Fiance crew, with the possible exception of Olga from Russia, have been posting all kinds of photos from New York City as they party it up and get ready to go all out for the reunion show filming.

However, there are no photos of Larissa and Colt in New York City and it seems that they will not be showing up at all.

Why aren’t Colt and Larissa in New York City?

In Touch reported first on the 90 Day Fiance couple’s absence, noting that it could have something to do with Larissa’s recent legal issues. The Brazilian bombshell was arrested just last week after an argument with Colt got ugly and police became involved.

It turns out that wasn’t her first brush with the law since entering the U.S. In fact, Larissa was arrested for the first time back in June during a similar incident.

Colt and Larissa feud with Jonathan and Fernanda

It’s not clear if Larissa’s arrest had anything to do with the couple’s decision to stay home. It could also be the feud that erupted between Larissa and fellow 90 Day Fiance stars Jonathan and Fernanda.

It all went down just days after Larissa’s arrest when the 90 Day Fiance star seemingly poked fun at herself by posting a “throwback” picture where she was leaning over a police car with her hands on the hood.

It was clearly supposed to be a funny while sexy photo, showing off Larissa’s backside while she looked back at the camera — but Fernanda didn’t think it was funny at all.

“How can you make fun? A lot of people were genuinely concerned about you,” Fernanda commented on the photo.

“The only way you can stay relevant and try to convince people you’re not boring is to insert your self in my affairs,” Larissa shot back.

The brewing 90 Day Fiance feud got even worse when Colt chimed in, bringing up Fernanda’s recent drama on the TLC hit when she threw water on a woman Jonathan was talking to in a club. Colt claimed that the scene was faked and that the woman was just an actress, something that (if true) TLC surely wouldn’t want him putting out there.

Then, Larissa shot back again too, claiming that Fernanda is a fake and that she copied Larissa’s bio. She also blasted Jonathan’s fiance, claiming that Fernanda is just jealous because Colt and Larissa have been more successful since joining the show.

Jonathan is still taking shots at Larissa within his own Instagram posts. Most recently, he posted a photo of himself and Fernanda together on top of a mountain. No one missed the massive shade within his hashtags as Jonathan wrote #safewithme and #nojailforyou underneath his caption, “You had me at hola.”

Colt and Larissa could do a video conference for Tell-All

Clearly, having all four of these 90 Day Fiance stars together in New York City so soon after they began feuding would be explosive. But that doesn’t seem like a reason that TLC would opt to not have them join the tell-all in person.

For what it’s worth, Paola and Anfisa from Happily Ever After? feuded hard and even nearly came to blows on their own tell-all. It’s no secret that drama like that increases ratings, something that would actually be great for the show.

While there has been no statement made by TLC or Larissa regarding why they weren’t present in New York City, during a recent Q&A session Colt answered a fan question about their absence, explaining that he wasn’t there because he was watching Star Trek.

Clearly he was being facetious, and 90 Day Fiance viewers are still left to wonder if he and Larissa stayed home because her legal issues prevented travel. Or did TLC prevent them from coming to the tell-all in person because another arrest just might be Larissa’s one-way ticket back to Brazil?

Either way, we still expect that Colt and Larissa will be at the Season 6 90 Day Fiance Tell-All even if it means they appear via video conference. That way, Larissa can still feud with Fernanda without the temptation to turn things physical and no one has to worry about getting arrested in New York City.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.