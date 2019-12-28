90 Day Fiance preview: Mursel calls off the wedding after revealing Anna’s kids to his family

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance, Mursel told his family about Anna’s kids. As expected, it didn’t go over well at all.

Mursel’s family didn’t disown him, as he previously said they would, though. Instead, they insisted that he come straight home to Turkey and start over without her.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance, it looks like Mursel is about to do just that. Those who follow spoilers for the show already know how this is all going to play out in real-time, but as TLC airs episodes, we’re at the point where Mursel has a big decision to make about his future with Anna and they’re going to do it with the translator app.

In the confessional, Mursel explains, “When I told them, apparently there were already problems, things they were keeping from me. I was expecting this but not expecting it to be this bad.”

“They perceived her as a bad woman. I mean incredibly bad,” Mursel continued. “They want me to go back to Turkey. They tell me what I do is nonsense.”

Then, via the translator app, Mursel tells Anna, “They don’t want you.”

She responds, “Mursel, no marriage?”

A visibly distraught Mursel shakes his head, yes, letting her know that he wants to call off the wedding. Then, Mursel tells Anna, “I’m going to leave now.”

In tears, Anna says in the confessional that she is “devastated” and that this isn’t what she had “planned for.”

“We love each other and we’ve invested all this time and money,” Anna cried. “And one word from his family and it’s done.”

Did Anna and Mursel really ruin everything, as he suggested? Around the same time this 90 Day Fiance clip was released, Anna admitted that she too has lied about her kids to Mursel’s family.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.