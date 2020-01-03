90 Day Fiance preview: Is this the end for Natalie and Mike, Anna and Mursel, or Tania and Syngin?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance is skipping a week, but when the show comes back with a new episode on TLC, it could be the end of the road for a few of the couples who can’t seem to see eye to eye.

In a new 90 Day Fiance preview for the new episode airing on Sunday, January 12, we see Mike and Natalie first as they sit together in a confessional. When a producer asks Natalie if she even loves Mike, she hesitates for so long that he gets up and walks away.

With all that Mike and Natalie have been through during his Ukraine trip, it seems like the couple has finally hit a brick wall. They sparred over religion and the theory of raising a child together that Mike isn’t even ready for and then, she balked when he questioned why she might not have been granted a K-1 visa.

Are Mike and Natalie headed for a breakup? Based on 90 Day Fiance rumors, the pair may not be together anymore.

Then, there is Anna and Mursel, who have also been facing a possible breakup in recent weeks.

Now, those who follow 90 Day Fiance spoilers already know how this story ends, but, for now, it really looks like Mursel is ready to pack it all up and head back to Turkey. His hesitation to man up and face his parents, despite his culture and the fact that he’s the only son, has pushed Anna away and that’s after she insisted that he tell his family about her kids.

Last but not least, in the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, we see that Tania and Syngin are also having problems. Again, those who follow 90 Day Fiance spoilers will know how this story plays out, but, for now, Syngin is still upset that Tania ghosted him while she was in Costa Rica and has realized that he needs way more than she seems willing to give.

Check out the sneak peek below and see the obstacles these three couples are facing heading into the next new episode.

In Two Weeks | 90 Day Fiance Time has officially run out. #90DayFiance is back Sunday, January 12 at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Thursday, January 2, 2020

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.