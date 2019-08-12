90 Day Fiance: Michael and Angela update on Before the 90 Days includes wedding and baby plans

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are back on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to continue their journey. Quite a bit has happened since the drama at the Tell All. However, it looks like Angela and Michael are in a much better place now as they plan for him to come to America.

Last time we saw Angela and Michael at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2 Tell All, she was angry. She was ready to end their engagement after he called her his elder. It didn’t take long for Angela to forgive Michael, though, and the engagement is back on.

In fact, we saw Angela planning their wedding on the latest episode. She is hoping for a huge event with two different themes to have an American wedding with an African reception.

It was a big surprise for many 90 Day Fiance fans to learn that Angela and Michael are doing so well and that they’re still planning a wedding and to bring him to the U.S.

But, nothing was more surprising than what came next.

Even though Angela still doesn’t even fully trust Michael, she wants to have his baby.

Apparently, it’s very important to Michael that he has a child, and Angela wants to give him one. The problem is, Angela isn’t sure that she can even do that because of her age. She’s hoping to have some help from her daughter though, and we saw her ask during Angela and Michael’s update on the show.

While casually talking about her relationship with Michael, Angela casually asked her daughter for an egg. She said she would “tote” the baby but that she needed a “good egg” first. And right away, Angela’s daughter said no, but after talking about it for a few minutes, she said she’d think about it.

Is it possible that Angela and Michael might start a family together?

Let’s not forget that just last year, Angela accused Michael of stealing $900 from her. It was later reported that it was a bank error, but there are some severe trust issues here. Not to mention that Michael admitted to getting “a BJ” while he was in Nigeria and Angela was back in Georgia.

Now, we have to wait and see if Angela and Michael make it to the altar and beyond.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.