90 Day Fiance: Larissa responds to deportation claims after Mother Debbie says it’s going to happen

90 Day Fiance fans have been wondering what might happen to Larissa Dos Santos Lima now that she’s divorced from Colt Johnson. Will she be deported back to Brazil, or will she be allowed to continue living life in the United States on her own?

Recently, Colt Johnson’s mother Debbie was asked on Instagram about whether or not Larissa would be deported, and she answered, saying that it would happen eventually and that “everything takes time.”

While the initial post has since been deleted, there are plenty of screenshots floating around of Mother Debbie’s conversation about Larissa’s green card status and possible deportation as seen below.

That didn’t go over well with Larissa, who is headed to court on May 30 to resolve her third and final domestic violence arrest.

Rather than calling it a court appearance, Larissa has been referring to the upcoming date as a “negotiation,” leaving many 90 Day Fiance fans to wonder what she means.

After Mother Debbie’s candid conversation on Instagram, Larissa caught wind, saying she received concerned calls and messages about her status in the U.S.

In response, Larissa posted a statement on Instagram, denying that she is currently at risk of deportation and also making it clear that Debbie isn’t privy to those details at this point.

“I woke up this morning, to find messages sent to me, and posted about my legal status in the US,” Larissa’s message began. “This isn’t true, everything about my status in the US is confidential and will not be disclosed by third parties that not involved in any immigration process with me.”

“Some of the most popular online press sites are reporting these false statements, and it has worried my friends and fans,” Larissa continued.

In the lengthy message, Larissa made it clear that she respects the legal system and that she has a legal agreement that includes “no third party defamation.”

Larissa and Colt ended their marriage in April with both reportedly happy about the way things were handled and the agreement they both signed.

While it’s not clear what will happen to Larissa following her upcoming court date, her lawyer did tell Us Weekly that “Debbie’s statement is not true at this time.”

