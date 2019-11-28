90 Day Fiance: Jasmin claims her sister Janet does like Blake even though it looked like she doesn’t

90 Day Fiance viewers finally got to see Blake and Jasmin interact in person this week, but that’s not the part that stole the show. Instead, there are questions about Blake and Janet, Jasmin’s sister, who doesn’t seem impressed with the SoCal music producer at all.

We got to see Janet and Blake interact before Jasmin’s plane even landed, because they shared a ride to the airport. The encounter was really awkward because Blake is full of nervous energy and Janet is stoic. Based on the way the pair interacted prior to picking Jasmin up, it really looked like Janet was annoyed by Blake and was merely tolerating him.

According to Jasmin, that was not so. In an Instagram Q&A, she was questioned about the awkwardness between Janet and Blake.

A 90 Day Fiance viewer asked Janet, “Does your sister like Blake? On the recent episode it looked like she wasn’t a fan and [was] annoyed.”

Jasmin isn’t the first person from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance to call out the editing process for making relationships look different than they really are. Michael Jessen’s ex-wife Sarah has also commented on how she has been portrayed.

Sarah claims that she and Juliana are very close and that they get along great, but so far this season we’ve seen her confront the Brazilian model and tell her not to parent. This week she went out of her way to clarify that she was cut off mid-sentence to make things sound more dramatic.

In the case of Jasmin and Blake, their story just started to unfold and 90 Day Fiance viewers will have to get to know them better over the next few weeks. Right now though, many wonder if Jasmin came to the U.S., and to Los Angeles specifically, because her sister Janet was there and not because she fell in love.

