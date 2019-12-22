90 Day Fiance: It’s Anny’s birthday and she wants Robert to take her to a strip club

On the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, it’s Anny’s birthday. When Robert asks Anny what she wants to do, she tells him that she wants to go to the strip club.

Many guys would love to take their fiancee out to a club like this for her birthday — especially at her request. But not Robert.

There are a few reasons that Robert isn’t excited about taking Anny out. For starters, he explained in the confessional that he’s tired after having been up since 5 a.m. He also just isn’t into strip clubs.

“Hopefully I just don’t fall asleep,” Robert says as he plans to take Anny out.

Initially, Robert told Anny he planned to take her to downtown Orlando to a bar. But she didn’t want a bar, she wanted “somewhere nice” where there was dancing. Then, she suggested a strip club.

“I’m 41, I have a son,” Robert says in the confessional. “I’m just trying to chill, have a family… that’s it. I’m really not into strip clubs. I’m done, I’m over it and I just wanna chill for the night, just me and my lady.”

In the 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, Robert asks Anny why she wants to go to the strip club. He even suggests that she should be happy that he only wants to focus on her.

That doesn’t make Anny happy though. Instead, she accuses Robert of being boring.

Anny’s desire to go to the strip club is just more proof of how different these two are. She is only 31 years old and wants to go out and enjoy life, but Robert really just wants to settle down.

Will this huge difference in Robert and Anny’s lifestyles tear them apart?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.