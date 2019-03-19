90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premiere date revealed — Who will be on the TLC show and what can we expect?

18th March 2019 8:41 PM ET

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 is coming soon and with the return of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff right around the corner, TLC has started dropping some big teases to get fans of the show excited.

In addition to sharing the Season 4 premiere date, TLC has also shared some of the couples featured on the show but according to the rumor mill, they haven’t told us everything yet.

What we do know is that Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno will be back for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 and so will a lot of their family drama.

A sneak peek for the show already shows that Pedro is avoiding Chantel’s mom. It looks like there will be plenty of sparks flying with the family Chantel again this season.

Also returning for Season 4 are Russ and Paola Mayfield. They are the only couple who have been around since the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and this time around, they’ll be featuring Pao’s pregnancy and the birth of their first child, a son named Axel.

As if that wasn’t enough drama for the Season 4 return of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, also joining the show for the first (and probably only) season are Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

They were first seen on 90 Day Fiance Season 6 and while they did end up getting married, the volatile couple filed for divorce just as fast after multiple domestic incidents landed Larissa in jail more than once.

Sadly, Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava will not be returning for Season 4. After all, Jorge is currently in prison after pled guilty to felony drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Anfisa has been very active on social media in Jorge’s absence, even showing the shredded paperwork from TLC, while letting her fans know that she wouldn’t be back on the show.

Also said to be not returning to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? for Season 4 are David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan. The pair are still together and have settled down in the U.S.

They even make frequent appearances on social media and David is active in a handful of the 90 Day Fiance Facebook groups but they are said to be celebrating their happily ever after with a YouTube channel instead of filming for the TLC show.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith previously told fans that they were set to appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 and that they had already filmed their portion prior to a blow up on social media where Ashley claimed to have quit the show and outed the network for staging some of the drama.

It’s not clear yet if they will still be featured or if their footage will be pulled but considering the amount of controversy they caused, having them return would certainly be good for ratings.

Last but not least are Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, who still haven’t tied the knot and who still haven’t been able to get Azan to the United States. While TLC didn’t tease the return of the couple, 90 Day Fiance rumors claim that the pair are filming for the show and will appear on Happily Ever After? when Season 4 premieres.

It looks like 90 Day Fiance fans will have just over a month to wait for the return of the much-loved spinoff as it was recently revealed that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After will be returning to TLC on Sunday, April 28.

While that premiere date for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff looks official enough, take that date with a grain of salt because there’s no actual announcement anywhere to be found on official TLC or 90 Day Fiance social media.

Also, with three seasons of the show already aired, there hasn’t been any consistent date with previous premiere dates in September, June and May, in that order.

With the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 teasers starting to drop now, it looks like an April premiere is very likely.