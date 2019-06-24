90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? recap: 10 hot takes from The Truth Comes Out

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is proving that no one is happy again this week except maybe Paola and Russ, who welcomed their son Axel via home birth.

The other couples can’t seem to find any peace at all and instead, prove each week why they maybe shouldn’t be together as TLC viewers watch.

Here are the key happenings from the latest episode, The Truth Comes Out, which puts the truths of more than one couple in the spotlight.

Colt is glad to have Larissa back after second arrest but Debbie wants her deported

We’re literally watching as Larissa and Colt’s marriage unravels. This time around, the couple gets into an argument about money while Debbie is out of town and like the last, it escalates to the point where police arrive.

This time, police literally kick Larissa and Colt’s door in and, after questioning both of the 90 Day Fiance stars, they haul Larissa back to the slammer, where she spent two nights behind bars.

Once out, Larissa is understandably angry at Colt and wants nothing to do with him. That doesn’t stop Colt from getting all in her face, though, and Larissa should be commended on her restraint because, clearly scared of going back to jail, she didn’t lash out at him again.

Meanwhile, when Colt picks Mother Debbie up from the airport at the conclusion of her trip, she makes it clear that she wants Larissa gone.

She even says in the confessional that she wants her daughter-in-law deported. To Colt, she comments that she can’t even go away for a few days without all hell breaking loose as if she has to stick around to babysit her grown son and his grown wife.

Colt's mother said "I hope Larrisa gets deported"#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/gfdcJNMhf3 — Nonbelievers you can check the stats. (@abu_abdulbasir) June 24, 2019

Jay’s friends do not follow the bro code

When attention switched to Ashley and her ongoing dilemma with what to do about Jay and her fears that he is cheating, she decides to go down to the barbershop where he hangs out and confront his friends.

Normally this would never work out to where she actually gets the answers that she wants but in this case, Jay’s friends are eager to spill the tea.

Ashley's gonna find out some dirt at the barber shop! #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/Hk7VR8rqzF — ashley baedke (@oashbado) June 24, 2019

Ashley is filled in on Jay’s antics, with one friend telling her that Jay took another woman in the bathroom and had sex with her. Naturally, that doesn’t go over well and Ashley is finally ready to kick Jay to the curb.

Andrei likes to spend other people’s money, just not Elizabeth’s dad’s money

Andrei proves to Elizabeth that when it comes to family, he’ll do anything. Well, when it comes to his family anyway — and especially when he’s spending her money because we all know that he doesn’t have any.

When his dad was going to be stuck in New York City by himself for nine hours, Andrei insists on flying out to meet him. Elizabeth is worried about how they’ll pay for it all since they are pretty much always broke and offers to ask her dad for the money. That prompts Andrei to completely freak out and it was all downhill from there.

Pao didn’t get a birth special

This is the week that Pao and Russell’s baby was born and unlike many other reality TV shows, it’s worth noting that this 90 Day Fiance couple didn’t get their own birth special.

TLC, you really missed the opportunity here, as watching Pao and Russ come together for the birth of their son, on top of the drama that they brought with the homebirth, meant this could have been a whole stand-alone special.

Omgosh I'm a mess watching little Axel be born! Congrats Pao and Russ! #90DayFiance 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KJECQ4pjUc — 🌸 (@Novaesoul) June 24, 2019

Then again, many 90 Day Fiance viewers claim to fast forward through Pao and Russ scenes so maybe not.

Pao and Russ came on just in time. I need to take my dog out.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyeverafter — MisterRealitea (@MRealitea) June 24, 2019

Ashley kicks Jay out, threatens to have him deported

How many times in one episode can we hear the word “deported”? After Mother Debbie makes it clear that she wants Larissa sent back to her home country, Ashley goes the same route. After Jay’s friends put his infidelity on blast, Ashley tells Jay not to even come home and threatens to have him deported if he does.

Y'all remember when Ashley said Jesus himself could come down and tell her Jay was cheating and she wouldn't care? I do. #90Dayfiance pic.twitter.com/MCdfQmyaNj — Friendly Neighborhood Thot Pocket (@thotpocket8) June 24, 2019

Obed drops a bomb on Chantel

Were Chantel’s parents right all along? When she meets up with Pedro’s family friend Obed, he confirms some of Chantel’s worst fears by suggesting that Pedro’s mom and sister may have orchestrated their whole relationship in hopes of marrying him off to an American — any American — so he could move to the U.S. and send money back home to them.

Here we go again… Chantel calling her family to give the latest drama #neverendingcycle #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/qw83SVc4St — Cass_Ben (@K_100_DRA) June 24, 2019

As Chantel mulls over some of her biggest issues with Pedro, she realizes Obed is probably telling the truth and her parents called it. When she does call home to talk to them, Chantel doesn’t want to admit they may have been right.

Pao’s mom is not cool with a homebirth

This week, there is very little conflict between Paola and Russ as we watch her get ready to give birth but you can’t have 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? without a bit of drama. So enter Pao’s mom, who is watching the whole home birth process in absolute disapproval.

As Russ and the midwife work to make Pao as comfortable as possible as she moves into active labor, Pao’s mom is seen watching from the doorway and voicing just how concerned she is about her daughter’s decision to have a baby sans hospital.

Larissa is done with Colt

After getting arrested again and spending two nights in jail, Larissa makes it clear that she no longer trusts Colt — especially knowing what he told police the last time they fought. After her release, Larissa wants nothing to do with her husband and no matter how hard he tries to smooth things over, she makes it clear that she is done.

Colt she went to jail twice because of you. Larissa has checked out honey #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/7lEB3SuN05 — Anhel (@anhel9anhel) June 24, 2019

What 90 Day Fiance fans know is that this isn’t the end for these two, as we still have one more arrest to go, but clearly this is the beginning of the end or maybe the middle of the end.

Ashley confronts Jay’s mistress

Again, Ashley reaches out to Jay’s other woman rather than realizing that if she trusts him so little, she should just move on anyway. When the bathroom booty call contacts Ashley, she answers and we get to hear her side of things with the aid of a distorted voice in an effort to keep the other woman’s identity private.

Ashley: I was at the cook-out, you didn’t see that I was with Jay?

Jay’s side-piece: …no…

90-day fans:#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/IvY38cvXPf — @AmandaOhSnap! (@AmandaOhSnap1) June 24, 2019

Of course, she blames it all on Jay, claiming that she had no idea he was in a relationship with Ashley and she says she never would have done it if she had known. But seriously, she and Jay got busy in a barbershop bathroom with a bunch of other people around. Neither she or Jay have demonstrated high standards.

Where are Nicole and Azan?

This week, Nicole and Azan have been suspiciously absent. After he canceled the Grenada trip, there may be a few reasons why this happened. For starters, there’s only so many scenes with Nicole and her family chatting about Azan that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers can handle.

Without the Grenada footage or really any footage of Nicole and Azan actually together, it makes their storyline run out of steam fast.

Enough of Pao grunting our this kid, where are Nicole and Azen!?! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/xTJD644PIp — Ouiser Boudreaux (@HeidiKay1647) June 24, 2019

There’s also that issue of Nicole’s stepdad learning that Azan may not be as honest as Nicole would like. It’s not really surprising, as viewers have been saying as much for a long time now but eventually, as with all the couples, the truth will come out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.