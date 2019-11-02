90 Day Fiance fans split: Some furious over return of Angela, others happy to see Michael come to America

Angela and Michael made huge waves on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. There was quite an uproar of Angela’s antics leading up to the Tell All, and then, when she fought with Rebecca, Avery, and Teri Mills, many viewers were hoping she’d never be back.

Well, it turns out that Angela and Michael are already back as they have joined the cast for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

The great news is that Michael is finally coming to the United States, something he has made clear that he really, really wants. The bad news is that it means more of Angela and it doesn’t look like she will be any less abrasive than she has been in the past.

During her run on the last season of Before the 90 Days, viewers called Angela out with claims that she abused Michael. From Angela’s anger that Michael went out with his friends, to the time she smashed a cake in his face, many have been outraged about her escalating behavior, saying that she’s just gone too far.

At the Before the 90 Days Tell All, Angela was even ushered offstage and out of the building after a run-in with Rebecca and Avery before she and her daughter were accused of jumping Avery’s mom — a moment that was not aired by TLC.

Many thought they’d seen the end of Angela and Michael on the show after all of that, but it turns out that they haven’t gone anywhere. The announcement that Angela and Michael are coming right back for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance has outraged quite a few viewers.

@TLC Dump #Angela now! What she did at the tell all was unacceptable. If you agree please retweet. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days — Kevin Finch (@kevinfinch23) November 2, 2019

She is exactly who shes been showing herself to be thru the season…poor Michael but then again 🤔he enjoys wearing Trump drawers; he likes being bullied and cake in his face😜#90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance #TrashyAngela #wreckingball #Angela #stayawayfromSportsBras https://t.co/Dpr8QdtmOr — DC Metropolis (@DCMetroMatters) November 2, 2019

In case you missed it, Angela will be on the 7th season on #90DayFiance that begins airing Sunday. In other words, we will get to witness her abuse Michael in America. 🙄 — 🇺🇲🇲🇽Claudia A.K.A. Laura & Angela's Dusty Eggs (@oucrimsongirl) November 1, 2019

And while just about everybody agrees that Angela is hard to watch, many also are happy for Michael. After all, he has endured quite a bit in order to finally come to America.

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance Michael DESERVES that green card!!! 😭😭😭😭HE HAS TO GO to AMERICA!!! He of all has worked the hardest for it.❤ — 👑Itumeleng Ivonne❤ (@Ivonne_Matla) October 31, 2019

Was catching up on #90DayFiance last night. I'd totally watch a spin-off on Michael. I don't need the Family Chantel, give me Michael in America — Mark Dziak (@RealMarkDziak) November 2, 2019

Michael has to be the most dedicated person ever to be dealing with Angela and her crap to come to America. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days — carissa. (@StandforRissa) October 28, 2019

