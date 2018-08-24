90 Day Fiance exclusive: Michael calls Angela fat during a shopping trip on Before the 90 Days

Michael got way more than he bargained for when Angela headed to Nigeria to meet her prince on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

He’s been trying to “cope” with her presence for the few weeks she’s around, but when he makes a comment on Angela’s weight it could really put a damper on the trip.

Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip takes place during a shopping trip while Angela and Michael are checking out the bright colors and prints of traditional Nigerian clothing.

Michael is trying to talk Angela into buying them a matching outfit, but she is hesitant to even try on the clothes.

“In Nigeria, couples…we put on matchmaking outfits, you know?” Michael tells Angela.

“I’m not Nigerian, Michael,” Angela responds.

“Baby, are you denying me now?” he replies back to his 90 Day Fiance girlfriend.

Angela goes on to say, “No, no, no I’m just saying I’m American and you knew that when I came here, right?”

But being American isn’t the real reason that Angela doesn’t want to try on dresses and match outfits with Michael. It’s because she is self-conscious about her weight.

Angela says as much to the woman in the shop but Michael takes it a step further, calling Angela fat in front of the other woman. That upsets Angela, who insists she isn’t mad, but clearly she isn’t happy either.

Michael hasn’t seemed comfortable with Angela since she touched down in Nigeria and he’s hitting even more snags as he tries to navigate the culture and age differences. He admits, “I feel it’s going to be difficult to deal with her.”

Angela’s trip to Nigeria just got started and Michael is already waiting for it to be over. Does this mean he won’t be moving to America to be with her?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.