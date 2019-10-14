90 Day Fiance casting a new spinoff — Here’s what we know

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has been incredibly successful. So much so, that Sharp Entertainment is casting for another spinoff, this one is tentatively being called 90 Day Fiance: College Edition.

Multiple sites are now putting out casting calls, looking for college student couples who are in love. The catch is that they want one half of the couple to be American and the other half to be from somewhere else.

In their search for college couples, Casting Depot writes, “Are you in love with another student who is on a student visa? We are casting students (college/university/graduate students) who are currently in a relationship, in which one partner in the relationship is an international student (studying in the US on a student visa).”

​Glass Entertainment Group has a similar casting call posted. In theirs, they are even looking for married couples so long as one is American and one is not. They get more specific in which type of student they are looking for, writing that they are looking for couples where one person is an “international student graduating around December 2019 OR a former international student whose OPT is expiring.”

There was also a reported casting call listed with Backstage for the upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff. However, that page seems to have disappeared along with any references to this casting call being for the TLC hit after news of the possible new show started making the rounds.

So when does this new spinoff begin? We don’t know yet as the casting process is still in progress. However, it was recently announced that Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance is coming back in just a couple of weeks, and it already looks like a good one.