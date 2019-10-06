90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers react when Tim asks Jeniffer if she would marry him

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days gets closer to the Season 3 finale, it seems like everyone is itching for an engagement. And none more than Tim Malcolm, who popped the question out of nowhere.

It’s been a long, frustrating season for Jeniffer and Tim on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. All she wants is for Tim to “conquer” her and so far, zero conquering has been done.

Even when Jeniffer is begging Tim to get intimate, he keeps psyching himself out and many opportunities have been missed.

So just like their first kiss, Tim’s first proposal came unexpectedly, while seated on a park bench. This time, things didn’t end as well for Tim, who hasn’t put a ring on it (which may be a good thing considering it’s Veronica’s second-hand ring).

Jeniffer is crying now – wait until she gets the recycled engagement ring Tim previously gave his ex! #90DayFiance — Tracy in DC 🎃 (@tracynblythe) October 7, 2019

It all went down right after Tim and Veronica decided to spend the night apart. After a trip that has been all bickering and no lovemaking, Tim wanted to try and “deescalate” things with Jeniffer. So when he asked her to meet him at the park, she showed up but didn’t look thrilled to be there.

Then, he explained to Jeniffer that he really thought things would be going much better at this point, even claiming he thought they’d be planning a wedding. And when Jeniffer was questioning if they should even be a couple at all, Tim asked her if he proposed right then, would she marry him.

Jeniffer was stunned and Before the 90 Days viewers seemed to be shocked by Tim’s impromptu proposal too. At this point, the only person who thinks Jeniffer and Tim are compatible is Tim.

And with just four days left in Colombia, he really, really wants to end his trip by putting a ring on it.

#90DayFiance Tiny Tim’s proposal WHACK, Tiny Tim’s Webo game WHACK, His whole vibe is WHACK!! pic.twitter.com/nHkv9oXDik — Vee🦋 (@Vee1313) October 7, 2019

Tim said she should have been ready to marry him in 4 days?!#90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/rZzBuU7ZzM — Melissa (@HolaFalkoro) October 7, 2019

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.