90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tarik’s brother Dean questions Hazel again after learning about her son

Tarik’s older brother Dean went with him to The Philippines to meet Hazel in person on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. His purpose in tagging along was to make sure that Hazel’s intentions were good and so far, he’s been doing just that.

Unfortunately, that has led to quite a few arguments between the brothers, which is exactly what happened when Dean found out that Hazel has a son. Dean wanted to know why she didn’t have the child in her custody and honestly, so do we.

Hazel has a son

According to In Touch, the latest 90 Day Fiance drama started because Dean asked Hazel if she had any children. Imagine his shock when she answered yes!

Hazel explained that she had custody of her son when he was younger but that she couldn’t afford to raise him. Rather than struggle, she decided to give custody to his father.

“My son lived with me when he was three years old. I love him but I didn’t have enough money and so I give my son to his father,” Hazel explained. “If I have a good future with Tarik, I want to get my son again.”

Naturally, that raised a lot of red flags for Dean. He thinks there’s something fishy about Hazel and questions how a woman could just give her kid away like that.

Dean has said he believes Hazel just wants an easy ride to the U.S. via his brother and that’s what he wanted to make sure wasn’t happening. After learning that she has a son that she doesn’t even take care of, that makes Dean even more suspicious.

How will Tarik feel about Hazel’s kid?

Of course, Hazel says that if she ends up with Tarik, she plans to get her son back. So is that why she’s hooking up with him and not because she actually wants to be with Tarik?

It’s not really clear yet how Tarik feels about Hazel’s son or the fact that she is letting someone else raise him. Considering that he’s a single dad and takes care of his daughter, he may have an opinion on that. We’ll have to tune in to find out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.