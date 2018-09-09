90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jesse Meester threatens to call police on Darcey Silva

Jesse Meester and Darcey Silva are clearly the stars this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The pair have been fighting since Jesse’s feet touched American soil and it looks like the drama won’t let up until they break up.

Speaking of that, 90 Day Fiance viewers already know that Jesse and Darcey aren’t together anymore. But will they break up on the show? It’s really starting to look that way.

Jesse walks out

The latest in the drama between Jesse and Darcey almost ended up with a call to police. In fact, Jesse threatened to do it.

In a new 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sneak peek, we get to see another explosive fight. This time, People reports that Darcey got so mad at Jesse that she threw her shoe at him!

The battle over shoes started when Darcey put her cold feet on top of Jesse’s shoes. The move made Jesse mad because his shoes were very expensive and he was worried that she would ruin them.

“Since last night’s dinner, things were strained,” Darcey explained on-camera. “There was obviously a lot of tension. And it just seems like it’s only getting worse.”

“This morning I was upstairs getting ready and my toes were cold from the wood floors,” Darcey continued. “So I put my feet on his shoes, he got pissed off that my feet were on his shoe, and then he was like, ‘What are you doing?!’ And then like shoved me out the door.”

Is this the end of Darcey and Jesse?

That seems serious and if Jesse really got physical with her, there should be consequences. However, he is the one threatening to get the police involved.

In the clip, Darcey offered her own shoe up to Jesse. She then challenged him to step on her Louboutin, which she made sure to mention was worth $1,000.

Of course, Jesse didn’t step on Darcey’s shoe. But things reportedly got so heated that she threw her designer shoe at him.

Then, Jesse walked out her front door, threatening to call the police and claiming that she assaulted him.

The end of Darcey and Jesse’s relationship is definitely getting closer and many are hoping it plays out on camera.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.