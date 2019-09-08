90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers: Omar insists on paying a dowry for Avery, Teri doesn’t want to ‘undersell’ her daughter

It seems that with each new round of 90 Day Fiance cast members, there is always a mom that becomes a breakout star. On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, that honor belongs to Avery’s mom, Teri Mills.

Teri has been very supportive of Avery’s decisions while still being skeptical along the way. Her wit and fierce protectiveness of her daughter are winning over the hearts of TLC viewers and will land her among the ranks of Mother Debbie and Edna Staehle.

The latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers reveal that Omar will ask Teri to go out with her without Avery so they can talk business. It turns out that, in his culture, he needs to agree on a dowry with Teri for a sheikh to perform their wedding ceremony.

Avery is nervous because she thinks there will be tension between Omar and her mom, but as they stroll toward their dinner spot, the two seem to be enjoying themselves.

When they finally do get seated, Teri is quick to ask, “So what did you want to talk to me about?”

To which Omar responds, “I want to talk to you about the dowry.”

Teri doesn’t even know how to respond and asks Omar to explain what a dowry is.

“Dowry is a mandatory payment to support the wife,” Omar explains.

He tells Teri about how the dowry is a payment to the wife to help support her in the case that something bad, like divorce or death, happens.

To get married, Omar and Teri must agree on a price before the ceremony.

Teri is quick to make sure that this dowry doesn’t mean she’s selling her daughter. She certainly wouldn’t want to do that, but she also tells Omar that she doesn’t want to “undersell” Avery either.

Initially, Teri says she wants $10,000 for Avery, and Omar’s eyes got huge. He reminds Teri he is a student.

In the confessional, Teri talks about the dowry and what it all could mean. She also makes it clear that she doesn’t want to disrespect Omar’s culture either, at least not in this instance. As weird as it was for her to place a price or monetary value on Avery, Teri is open about doing it.

So then, Teri asks what a standard dowry should be, and Omar tells her that his sister’s dowry was $6,000. She’s more than happy to settle on $6,000 and says as much. That said, Teri also told Omar that she doesn’t want them to get a divorce and she’s hoping Avery and Omar will be happy together.

Now, it’s just a matter of getting Omar over to the United States because Teri isn’t going to be okay with Avery living outside of the U.S. with him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.