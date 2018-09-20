90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days exclusive — Paul leans on his mom for advice after Karine asks for divorce

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Karine Martins tells Paul Staehle that she wants a divorce. It’s a shocker because the pair literally just got married but once again, Paul steps over the line and Karine is over it.

That sends Paul on an emotional rollercoaster as he fears that his new bride really is ready to move on without him. Needing someone in his corner, Paul reaches out to his mom for support.

Paul’s mom is understandably worried about her son, especially because she can’t be there to help him. She’s back home in the U.S. feeling stuck because she wants to help Paul in any way that she can.

It sounds like Paul’s mom is the voice of reason. She reminded the 90 Day Fiance star that she already warned him that he should have slowed down and not married Karine yet. It’s too soon and she wishes they’d have waited to get to know each other better.

She also tells Paul that if things don’t look up for him soon, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to just come home. Clearly, Paul’s mom misses him and wants him back where she can keep tabs on him. She also doesn’t think the relationship with Karine will even work because of the huge differences between Paul and Karine.

“If it wasn’t meant, it wasn’t meant. You know, at least you tried,” she said. “You gave it your all and Y’all were having fun in the beginning but it’s not like a vacation.”

With “too many factors” against them, Paul’s mom told him that she believed it was time to just let Karine go and come home.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs new episodes on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.